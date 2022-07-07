Escuela Grind announce new album ‘Memory Theater,’ share “Cliffhanger”

Massachusetts grinders Escuela Grind have announced a new album, Memory Theater, due September 30 via the band's new label home of MNRK Heavy (pre-order). The album was produced by Converge's Kurt Ballou, and the first single is the absolutely pulverizing "Cliffhanger." Vocalist Katerina Economou tells Decibel, "'Cliffhanger' is us branching out and including all of our influences into a heavy, danceable song. It’s a perfect representation of all the new things to expect from Escuela Grind. The lyrics are about the people that try to play both sides of the fence, play devil’s advocate and drag you down with them. It’s about fighting crab mentality. This is just a taste of all the killer stuff coming on Memory Theater!"

Check out the song and video:

Tracklist

1. Endowed With Windows

2. My Heart, My Hands

3. Cliffhanger

4. Strange Creature

5. Faulty Blueprints

6. All Is Forgiven

7. Forced Collective Introspection

8. The Feed

9. Memory Theater