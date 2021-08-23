Escuela Grind return with apocalyptic new grindcore song “That Which Does Not Bend Must Break”

Upstate New York/Western Mass' self-proclaimed "death grind power violence" trio Escuela Grind will release new single "That Which Does Not Bend Must Break" on September 3 (pre-orders will be up on Bandcamp soon), but we're now premiering the song ahead of its official release, along with its lyric video (made by Frank Huang). It's an 80-second dose of pulverizing grindcore with an apocalyptic message, and it does justice to the genre while bringing new perspective to it.

The band says, "The highlight of the song is without a doubt the breakdown at the end. Lyrically, we were inspired by both Carl Sagan as well as a dark vision for the future of our world. Humans are capable of so much, but we limit ourselves. If it’s not willing to bend... it's gotta break. This is our warning of an apocalyptic future. We hope others pay heed."

Listen below. Escuela Grind also have upcoming tour dates, including Brooklyn's Kingsland on October 2. All dates are listed below too.

Pick up a vinyl copy of Escuela Grind's 2020 LP Indoctrination in our store.

Escuela Grind -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/06/2021 Haus of Yarga - Philadelphia, PA

9/08/2021 Dirty Dungarees - Columbus, OH

9/09/2021 Femme Fest @ Buzzbin - Canton, OH

9/10/2021 Full Terror Assault Open Air - Cave-in-Rock, IL

9/11/2021 Wake Brewing - Rock Island, IL

9/12/2021 Part Wolf - Minneapolis, MN

9/13/2021 Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

9/14/2021 Rhythm Records - Bismarck, ND

9/15/2021 AFL/CIO Labor Temple - Rapid City, SD

9/17/2021 Substation - Seattle, WA

9/18/2021 Plaid Pig - Tacoma, WA

9/19/2021 High Water Mark - Portland, OR

9/22/2021 Corbin Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

9/23/2021 Haus On NY - Las Vegas, NV

9/24/2021 Nile Basement - Mesa, AZ

9/26/2021 Three Links - Dallas, TX

9/27/2021 Vino's - Little Rock, AR

9/28/2021 Southgate House - Newport, KY

9/29/2021 The Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA

9/30/2021 JB Lovedrafts - Harrisburg, PA

10/01/2021 Atlas Brew - Washington, DC

10/2/2021 Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY