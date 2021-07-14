ESG, Jessy Lanza, Cibo Matto’s Miho Hatori & more play two-day Knockdown Center event

Knockdown Center in Queens has announced the next edition of "Outline," their seasonal, multi-disciplinary art series. (The inaugural edition happened in March 2020 just before COVID lockdown.) It happens on August 28-29 in "The Ruins," the venue's outdoor backyard space, and features two themed days, the first spanning pop, hip-hop and R&B, and the second focusing on dance music.

Day one is headlined by hometown post-punk/hip-hop icons ESG, and also features Magdalena Bay, Dua Saleh, Body Meat, and Pink Siifu (performing with DJ Ted Kamal, and with guest appearances from GKFAM crew members). Jessy Lanza headlines day two, which also features Galcher Lustwerk (performing a "100% Galcher" set of original material), Doss, Basside, Cibo Matto's Miho Hatori, and Provoker.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday, as well as two-day passes, are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Pink Siifu also has a show with Roc Marciano and Stove God Cooks on July 22 at Sony Hall (tickets), and an album release party with Zelooperz, Turich Benjy, and DJ Ted Kamal at Elsewhere Rooftop on August 2 (tickets.