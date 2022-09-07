ESG prep new album & documentary, playing NYC with Sister Nancy

Legacy NYC funk / post-punk band ESG have an album, titled Are You Serious?, coming in November, and a documentary by the same name due in 2023. Are You Serious? is their first album since 2017's What More Can You Take? and will feature already-released singles "The Jam" and "Not My First (Rodeo)." Both are minimalistic and dance-ready, with classically prominent drum and bass lines. Listen to those below.

The Are You Serious? documentary is directed by ESG bassist Renee Scroggins, and tells the story of the Scroggins family (Renee, Valerie, Marie, and their mother Helen) playing music over decades, emphasizing their family history in the South Bronx. While the release date is still TBA, you can watch two trailers below.

ESG have a handful of live dates in the coming months, including UK shows in May 2023 in London and Leeds (more dates and venues TBA). Before that, ESG will play a hometown show in NYC with dancehall legend Sister Nancy on November 25 at Elsewhere. Maybe that will be an album release show? Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.

You can also catch Sister Nancy at Union Pool on October 9 as part of the venue's free "Endless Summer Thunder" series.

ESG: Are You Serious? Trailer from Renee Scroggins on Vimeo.

ESG TRAILER 2 "An ESG THING" from Renee Scroggins on Vimeo.