Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress) releases “I Lift Weights,” playing shows

Ahead of his new album coming later this year, Eshu Tune, the musical alter ego of comedian Hannibal Buress, has released a new single, "I Lift Weights." The track was produced by Eshu alongside TKgotdamix, Drum Smoke, and Preach Balfour, and features a viral vocal sample of former NFL cornerback Joe Haden. It's cheeky and dramatic, with a mounting choir and electric guitar by DJ Williams in addition to glitchy, bouncy production. Listen below.

"I Lift Weights" follows the release of Eshu Tune's "Veneers" remix, featuring Danny Brown and Paul Wall. Later this month, Hannibal Buress will host A2IM's Libera Awards on June 15 at Town Hall, where he'll also perform as Eshu Tune. Prior to that, he'll play a free NYC show on June 14 at SOB's. All dates below.

Hannibal Buress/Eshu Tune -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 14 – New York, NY – SOB's

June 17 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

June 18 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

September 15-17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest