Essence Festival 2023 lineup (Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Wizkid, Monica, more)

Essence Festival of Culture has announced the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, happening on June 29-July 3 in New Orleans. This year's evening concert series at Caesars Superdome features Lauryn Hill (playing a set celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill), Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, DJ Spinderella, Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniels, and more. The festival will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett & Spice Adams, and Janelle James, and Doug E Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, and friends will curate celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

More artists are still to be added to the lineup, and tickets are on sale now.