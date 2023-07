Essence Festival livestream schedule (Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, more)

The 2023 edition of Essence Festival of Culture is happening this weekend (6/30-7/2) in New Orleans. If you can't make it in person, many sets will also stream on Hulu, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae, Wizkid, Tems, Ari Lennox, a 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration curated by Doug E. Fresh, "West Coast All-Stars" ft. Ice Cube, and more. Find the streaming schedule for the weekend below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

8:34 PM ET / 5:34 PM PT Tobe Nwigwe

9:23 PM ET / 6:23 PM PT Ari Lennox

10:22 PM ET / 7:22 PM PT Juvenile

10:48 PM ET / 7:48 PM PT Jagged Edge

11:30 PM ET / 8:31 PM PT 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, curated by Doug E. Fresh

12:27 AM ET / 9:27 PM PT Janelle Monae

1:12 AM ET / 10:12 PM PT Ms. Lauryn Hill

SATURDAY, JULY 1

8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT Coco Jones

9:28 PM ET / 6:28 PM PT West Coast All-Stars ft. Ice Cube

10:57 PM ET / 7:57 PM PT Monica

11:33 PM ET / 8:33 PM PT The South Got Something to Say, curated by Jermaine Dupri

1:31 AM ET / 10:31 PM PT Missy Elliott

SUNDAY, JULY 2

8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT Muni Long

9:28 PM ET / 6:28 PM PT In Real Life: 50 Years of Women in Hip-Hop, curated by Angie Martinez

10:45 PM ET / 7:45 PM PT Tems

12:05 AM ET / 9:05 PM PT Wizkid

1:05 AM ET / 10:05 PM PT Megan Thee Stallion