EST Gee announces spring tour

Fast-rising Louisville rapper EST Gee has announced the "Platinum In The Streets" tour, kicking off later this month in Houston and also hitting Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, Richmond, Silver Spring, the NYC-area, Boston, and Hartford.

The NYC stop is at Irving Plaza on June 7, and there's also a nearby show at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on June 9. Tickets for both of those shows are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

EST Gee just released his collaborative album with 42 Dugg, Last Ones Left, last month. His most recent solo album is Bigger Than Life or Death, which we named one of the best rap albums of 2021. He also just put out a video for "Never Scared" (ft. EST DeMike) off Last Ones Left. Check it out below.

EST Gee -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/30/2022 Houston, TX House of Blues – Houston

5/31/2022 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

6/2/2022 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Heaven Stage

6/3/2022 Tampa, FL Whiskey North

6/5/2022 Richmond, VA Cities Bar & Grill

6/6/2022 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

6/7/2022 New York, NY Irving Plaza

6/8/2022 Boston, MA House of Blues – Boston

6/9/2022 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

6/10/2022 Hartford, CT Webster Theater