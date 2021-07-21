EST Gee releases ‘Bigger Than Life or Death’ ft. Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, more

Louisville street rap up and comer EST Gee has just released his new project Bigger Than Life Or Death, featuring 15 new songs, including recent singles "Bigger Than Life Or Death," "Lick Back," and "Capitol 1." The fast-rising rapper is joined by a handful of big name guests, including Future and Young Thug on a new remix of "Lick Back"; Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Rylo Rodriguez (all on "5500 Degrees"); and his label boss Yo Gotti on two songs (one of which also features 42 Dugg); as well as Lil Durk (on "In Town") and Pooh Shiesty (on "All I Know"). The guest appearances are well-picked and well-executed, and they should hopefully draw in some new listeners, but the feeling you get from Bigger Than Life Or Death is that EST Gee himself is on his way to the forefront of rap. He's got a cold, hard delivery and he knows how to wrap his gritty storytelling in an accessible package without toning down the pure venom of his street rap roots. Hear it for yourself by streaming the full album below.

Gee celebrates the album with a release show at NYC's Irving Plaza tonight (7/21), which is sold out.