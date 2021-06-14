EST Gee releases “Bigger Than Life or Death” & “Lick Back” off new project, playing Rolling Loud

Louisville rapper EST Gee has been on the rise and his future continues to look bright. After breaking through with 2020's "On The Floor" (ft. Icewear Vezzo & Payroll Giovanni) off his third self-released mixtape Ion Feel Nun, Gee signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label and dropped his fourth project, 2020's I Still Dont Feel Nun, featuring his label boss on the standout single "Get Money" as well as appearances by 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray, Moneybagg Yo, YFN Lucci, Kevin Gates, and Jack Harlow, the latter of whom also featured EST Gee on "Route 66" off his 2020 album Thats What They All Say (which the two rappers performed on Kimmel together). Then this year, Lil Baby featured Gee on his deservedly massive single "Real As It Gets," and Gee dropped two of his own new singles ahead of the release of his much-teased new project, "Bigger Than Life Or Death" and "Lick Back." Both are fine examples of EST Gee's increasingly unique brand of hardened street rap, as you can hear for yourself below.

EST Gee is playing the upcoming Rolling Loud festivals in NYC, California, and Miami.