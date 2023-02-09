Esther Rose announces new album ‘Safe To Run’ for New West, shares “Chet Baker”

Country-folk singer Esther Rose has announced a new album, Safe To Run, is coming on April 21 via her new label home, New West Records (pre-order). Esther shared the news with the new single "Chet Baker," a twangy reflection on an encounter from a decade ago. "Someone sent me a DM, asking ‘do you remember me.’ I was transported into a decade-old memory; a weird weekend with a crew of dangerous college preps, a car crash," she explains. "As I was writing this song, it occurred to me how lucky I was to have survived that time of willful recklessness. I wanted to empathize with my younger self, like, ‘it’s alright, you were 23. You were out of control. I got you now. You’re okay.’” Listen to "Chet Baker" below.

Safe To Run is a followup to 2021's How Many Times. It follows Esther's move from New Orleans to Santa Fe, as she shares: “My challenge every time I picked up the pen was: not another heartbreak song, look around you. Writing from depths never explored and feeling sometimes like I was losing my mind, a softness unfurled. I’ve moved out of a chaotic, transitional place. I’m not running anymore. This album feels different to me than everything I’ve made before it. But who knows? I’ve traded hurricanes for wildfires.” Safe To Run comes with contributions by longtime collaborators Ross Farbe (who also produced the album) and Lyle Werner, as well as Hurray For The Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra, New Orleans band Silver Synthetic, and The Deslondes' Cameron Snyder. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Safe To Run below.

Esther Rose has a handful of tour dates coming up, starting with appearances at SXSW in Austin and Treefort Fest in Boise. All dates below.

Esther Rose, Safe To Run loading...

Safe to Run Tracklist

1. Stay

2. Chet Baker

3. Spider

4. Safe to Run (feat. Hurray For The Riff Raff)

5. St. Francis Waltz

6. New Magic II

7. Dream Girl

8. Insecure

9. Levee Song

10. Full Value

11. Arm’s Length

Esther Rose -- 2023 Tour Dates

March 13-18 - Austin, TX - SXSW Music Festival

March 22-26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

May 13 - Greer, SC - Albino Skunk Music Festival

June 26 - Nashville, TN - Dee’s Lounge

June 27 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

June 28 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

June 29 - Cleveland, OH - Winchester Music Tavern