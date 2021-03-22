Esther Rose releasing new album ‘How Many Times’ this week (listen)

New Orleans alt-country singer Esther Rose follows 2019's You Made It This Far with her third album, How Many Times, this Friday (3/26) via Father/Daughter (US) & Full Time Hobby (UK). Like its predecessor, How Many Times is rooted in several of country music's long-running traditions, fleshed out by lap steel, fiddle, and more, and featuring everything from lonesome ballads to rollicking anthems. It's also an album that looks outside of country, though, fitting as nicely next to folk-pop legends like Joni Mitchell and Sandy Denny and more current indie rock-friendly folk like The Weather Station and Cassandra Jenkins as it does next to Esther's beloved Hank Williams. Esther knows how to write songs that feel timeless and start to stick with you after just a couple listens, and -- having written this album after moving three times in two years and going through a breakup -- these songs feel lived-in and full of the kinds of real-life experiences that can't be fabricated.

Watch the video for How Many Times title track and stream four songs below, and stay tuned for the full stream on Friday. Pre-orders are up here.