Esther Rose shares Hurray for the Riff Raff collab, playing SXSW this week

Singer/songwriter Esther Rose has shared "Safe to Run," the Hurray for the Riff Raff collaboration off her upcoming album for New West Records of the same name. It's a lovely, folky duet with HFTRR's Alynda Segarra, and it also features guitar by Nick Cohon of Bay Area death metal band Cormorant. Esther says, "Sonically, Ross and I threw every idea we had on this song and it absorbed everything as if it were just this mega-powerful container. We built so many layers into the outro. I love [producer] Ross [Farbe]'s counter-melody on the Mellotron and the high-pitched 1-note synth drone which he refers to as ‘the angels.' Nick Cohon, of Bay Area death metal band Cormorant, brought the doom by arranging the ascending guitar outro. It was so meaningful to collaborate with Alynda Segarra and to hear the song start to fly. Alynda’s voice is this expertly tuned muscle; when they sing, you feel everything." Check out the song and its Rett Rogers-directed video below.

Esther also has a bunch of SXSW shows this week, including one of the official New West showcases, followed by several other tour dates. All dates are listed below.

Esther Rose -- 2023 Tour Dates

SXSW:

March 16 - Austin, TX - High Noon (6pm, Paste Magazine)

March 17 -Austin, TX - Colten House Hotel (5pm, Sun Radio)

Far Out Lounge (7:30pm, Gar Hole Records)

Antone’s (11pm, New West Records Showcase)

March 18 - Austin, TX - Still Austin Whiskey (6pm, Still Austin Whiskey)

Sam’s Town Point (9pm)

March 20 - Marfa, TX - Planet Marfa

March 21 - Silver City, NM - Power & Light Press

March 23 - Taos, NM - The Stakeout

March 25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

April 14 - Trinidad, CO - Trinidad Lounge w/ Dylan Earl

April 15 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive w/ Dylan Earl

April 16 - Laramie, WY - Ruffed Up Duck Saloon w/ Dylan Earl

April 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville w/ Fruit Bats

April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse w/ Fruit Bats

April 30 - Jacksonville, FL - Intuition Ale Works w/ Fruit Bats

May 5 - New Orleans, LA - The Broadside (New Orleans album release show)

May 13 - Greer, SC - Albino Skunk Music Festival

June 26 - Nashville, TN - Dee’s Lounge

June 27 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

June 28 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

June 29 - Cleveland, OH - Winchester Music Tavern