Eternal Champion playing hometown Austin show before Decibel Fest & Hell’s Heroes

Eternal Champion, the Austin classic heavy metal-inspired band with members of Iron Age and Power Trip, released one of our favorite metal albums of 2020 with Ravening Iron and they're gearing up to return to the stage. Their first show back will be a hometown gig on July 9 at Meanwhile Brewing with fellow Austin band Vaaska and Houston's Skourge. It's an all-ages show, and tickets are on sale now.

Eternal Champion also play Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in September (with Napalm Death, Converge, and Pig Destroyer playing full albums, the reunited Deadguy, and more) and Houston's Hell's Heroes fest in 2022 (with a rare Dark Angel set, Candlemass, and more).

Stream Ravening Iron and check out the Austin show flyer below.

Speaking of Power Trip, we've got the "Hornet's Nest" flexi 7" available now in our store.