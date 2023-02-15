Eternal Summers’ Nicole Yun announces new solo LP, shares “Lost Keys” video

Eternal Summers singer-guitarist Nicole Yun has announced her sophomore solo album, Matter, which will be out April 14 via Kanine Records. Matter centers on Nicole's lived experience, as she explains, "This album is extremely personal to me as it deals with my experience as a Korean American woman, especially in the last 3 years. By releasing these songs, I hope to shine some light through the darkness that has been surrounding all of us lately." Check out the artwork and tracklist for Matter below.

Nicole shared lead single "Lost Keys" today, an unrelenting, dreamy indie pop track commenting on capitalism, money, and want. Listen to it below.

Nicole Yun, Matter loading...

Matter Tracklist

Heavy Voices

Lost Keys

Desperation I Know

Annyeounghaseyo Again

Points AB

High American

Like Never Before

The Ballad Of

Always the Same

Jewelry