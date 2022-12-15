Ethan McCarthy (Primitive Man, Vermin Womb) lists his favorite albums of 2022

Ethan McCarthy has had a busy year, with the new Primitive Man EP Insurmountable, the new Vermin Womb album Retaliation, and plenty of touring with both bands, and Primitive Man already have a busy 2023 ahead of them -- they're slated for a tour with Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, and Full Of Hell. With the year winding down, Ethan told us about his favorite albums of 2022, including his upcoming tourmates Full of Hell, a good amount of rap (Westside Gunn, Curren$y, CEO Trayle, Freddie Gibbs, Vince Staples), the Justin Broadrick project Final, and other stuff across electronic, noise, and more. Read on for his list, with commentary on each pick.

Ethan McCarthy's Favorite Albums of 2022

Westside Gunn - HWH10

Always good. HARD ART shit.

CEO Trayle - Happy Halloween 5

Gangster ass king of being heartbroken. Anti everybody.

Lawrence English - Approach

An absolute master of electronic/ambient music. Love his whole discography and this album is one of his best.

Vince Staples - Ramona Park Broke My Heart

Wide spectrum of emotions. Absolute real heartfelt shit and gritty as fuck.

Freddie Gibbs - $oul $old $eperately

Needs no introduction. One of the greatest MC's of our generation and of all time. "a lot of shit done broke my heart, but it fixed my vision" line just HITS.

Curren$y - The Drive In Theatre Part 2

The king spitta andretti blessing us with another instant classic.

Final - It Comes To Us All

Justin Broadrick is a master of every type of soundscape. Final is my second favorite project of is so I was extremely excited to see this come out this year.

Full of Hell - Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound

I remember when everyone used to call these guys false grind and now they are still playing grindcore while a lot of those true grind people have quit playing grindcore. Tale as old as time. What a world.

God is War - Predation Perfected

Mack Chami. Taking a break from being an absolute noise tyrant to put out a record that is equal parts gritty, dancy, bad vibe dub step- which is the only way I can describe this. Only for those with that dog in them. Demon rhythm.

Sissy Spacek - Reslayer

grind & harsh noise. heavier than everyone.

Vermin Womb - Retaliation

fuck you.

