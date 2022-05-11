Ethel Cain adds dates to tour
Ethel Cain's anticipated debut LP Preacher's Daughter is out this week, and ahead of its release she's added new dates to her tour supporting it. The additions include West Coast shows in August, and Texas and more East Coast shows in September, including a new NYC date at Bowery Ballroom on September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM, with a presale happening now.
Ethel also has an NYC show happening this month, at Market Hotel on May 25, which is sold out. See all of her upcoming dates below.
For more on Ethel, she's the subject of a new New York Times profile, where she talks about living in the middle of nowhere, going from making electronic music as Atlas and White Silas to guitar and pop as Ethel Cain, and more. Read it here.
ETHEL CAIN: 2022 TOUR
05/18/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
05/25/22 - New York, NY - Market Hotel
07/14/22 — Bloomington, IN — The Bishop
07/15/22 — Chicago, IL — Pitchfork Festival
07/18/22 — Detroit, MI — El Club
07/19/22 — Toronto, ON — Horseshoe
07/20/22 — Montreal, QC — Le Ritz PDB
07/22/22 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall
07/23/22 — Philadelphia, PA — Johnny Brendas
07/24/22 — Washington, DC — Union Stage
07/27/22 — Richmond, VA — Richmond Music Hall
07/28/22 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle
07/30/22 — Gainesville, FL — High Dive
07/31/22 — Tallahassee, FL — 926 Bar
08/5/22 — Denver, CO — Vortex Fest
08/20/22 — Seattle, WA — Neumos
08/21/22 — Vancouver, BC — Wise Hall
08/22/22 — Portland, OR — Mississippi Studios
08/25/22 — San Francisco — The Independent
08/27/22 — Los Angeles, CA — This Ain’t No Picnic
08/28/22 — San Diego, CA — Humphrey’s (Here & There)
08/30/22 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar
09/1/22 — Austin, TX — ACL Live @ Moody Theatre (Here & There)
09/2/22 — Dallas, TX — Ruins
09/6/22 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl
09/7/22 — Nashville, TN — Basement East
09/9/22 — NYC — Bowery Ballroom