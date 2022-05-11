Ethel Cain adds dates to tour

Ethel Cain's anticipated debut LP Preacher's Daughter is out this week, and ahead of its release she's added new dates to her tour supporting it. The additions include West Coast shows in August, and Texas and more East Coast shows in September, including a new NYC date at Bowery Ballroom on September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM, with a presale happening now.

Ethel also has an NYC show happening this month, at Market Hotel on May 25, which is sold out. See all of her upcoming dates below.

For more on Ethel, she's the subject of a new New York Times profile, where she talks about living in the middle of nowhere, going from making electronic music as Atlas and White Silas to guitar and pop as Ethel Cain, and more. Read it here.

ETHEL CAIN: 2022 TOUR

05/18/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/25/22 - New York, NY - Market Hotel

07/14/22 — Bloomington, IN — The Bishop

07/15/22 — Chicago, IL — Pitchfork Festival

07/18/22 — Detroit, MI — El Club

07/19/22 — Toronto, ON — Horseshoe

07/20/22 — Montreal, QC — Le Ritz PDB

07/22/22 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall

07/23/22 — Philadelphia, PA — Johnny Brendas

07/24/22 — Washington, DC — Union Stage

07/27/22 — Richmond, VA — Richmond Music Hall

07/28/22 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle

07/30/22 — Gainesville, FL — High Dive

07/31/22 — Tallahassee, FL — 926 Bar

08/5/22 — Denver, CO — Vortex Fest

08/20/22 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

08/21/22 — Vancouver, BC — Wise Hall

08/22/22 — Portland, OR — Mississippi Studios

08/25/22 — San Francisco — The Independent

08/27/22 — Los Angeles, CA — This Ain’t No Picnic

08/28/22 — San Diego, CA — Humphrey’s (Here & There)

08/30/22 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar

09/1/22 — Austin, TX — ACL Live @ Moody Theatre (Here & There)

09/2/22 — Dallas, TX — Ruins

09/6/22 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl

09/7/22 — Nashville, TN — Basement East

09/9/22 — NYC — Bowery Ballroom