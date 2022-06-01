Ethel Cain adds third NYC show to tour

Having just played a few intimate release shows (including her first NYC headlining show) for her debut LP, Preacher's Daughter, Ethel Cain heads out on a full tour starting next month. It includes two NYC shows at the end of the run, on September 9 and 10 at Bowery Ballroom, both of which are sold out. She's now added a third NYC date, at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Spetember 12. Tickets are on sale now.

See all of Ethel's upcoming dates, and pictures from her recent show at Market Hotel, below.

ETHEL CAIN: 2022 TOUR

Jul 14, 2022 The Bishop Bloomington, IN

Jul 15, 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Jul 18, 2022 El Club Detroit, MI

Jul 19, 2022 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON

Jul 20, 2022 Bar Le Ritz PDB Montreal, QC

Jul 22, 2022 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

Jul 23, 2022 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA

Jul 24, 2022 Union Stage Washington, DC

Jul 27, 2022 Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA

Jul 28, 2022 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC

Jul 30, 2022 High Dive Gainesville, FL

Jul 31, 2022 926 Bar Tallahassee, FL

Aug 5, 2022 Vortex Denver, CO

Aug 20, 2022 Neumos Seattle, WA

Aug 21, 2022 Wise Hall Vancouver, Canada

Aug 22, 2022 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

Aug 25, 2022 The Independent San Francisco, CA

Aug 27, 2022 This Ain't No Picnic Pasadena, CA

Aug 28, 2022 Here and There Festival San Diego, CA

Aug 30, 2022 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

Sep 1, 2022 Here and There Festival Austin, TX

Sep 2, 2022 Ruins Dallas, TX

Sep 3, 2022 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Sep 6, 2022 The EARL Atlanta, GA

Sep 7, 2022 The Basement East Nashville, TN

Sep 9, 2022 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Sep 10, 2022 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Sep 12, 2022 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY