Ethel Cain announces debut LP, album release shows (hear new single “Gibson Girl”)

Alabama alt-pop artist Ethel Cain released her debut EP, Inbred, last year, and she's now announced her debut full-length album, Preacher's Daughter, due out May 12 via Daughters of Cain. She wrote and produced it herself, with contributions from multi-instrumentalists Matt Tomasi & Colye, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

Cain also shared the album's first single, "Gibson Girl," which has languid vocals that sound like the middle ground between Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish, and guitar solos playing against a moody, distorted electronic backdrop. Watch the visualizer below.

Cain has a pair of album release shows lined up to celebrate Preacher's Daughter, happening in Los Angeles (May 18 at Masonic Lodge) and NYC (May 25 at Market Hotel). She's also playing Pitchfork Festival and This Ain't No Picnic this summer.

ETHEL CAIN - PREACHER'S DAUGHTER TRACKLIST

1. Family Tree (Intro)

2. American Teenager

3. A House in Nebraska

4. Western Nights

5. Family Tree

6. Hard Times

7. Thoroughfare

8. Gibson Girl

9. Ptolemaea

10. August Underground

11. Televangelism

12. Sun Bleached Flies

13. Strangers

ETHEL CAIN: 20222 TOUR

Wed 18 May The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA

Wed 25 May Market Hotel Brooklyn, NY

Fri 15 Jul Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Sat 27 Aug - Sun 28 Aug This Ain't No Picnic Pasadena, CA