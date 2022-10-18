Eugene Mirman teams with Sub Pop for new comedy label, throwing Brooklyn launch party

Eugene Mirman, along with Julie Smith Clem, started Brooklyn comedy night Pretty Good Friends back in the '00s, which then led to the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival that ran 2008-2017. They've now started a comedy label, PGH Records, in partnership with Sub Pop.

"One of the most exciting things about starting a comedy record label for fun with your friends is the array of confusing lawsuits happening around audio rights right now," Eugene says. "But we are committed to endeavors that make little sense business-wise, but give us opportunities to hang out with friends and make stuff that makes us laugh."

PGH Records will release comedy albums from Jon Glaser, Bobcat Goldthwait, and more, but the first release will be Maeve Higgins' A Very Special Woman, that will be out digitally on November 16. You can preorder it with a few physical add-ons, including a sew-on patch and a coffin-shaped music box that plays the album while you "ponder mortality."

The label will celebrate their existence and Maeve's new album with a show at The Bell House on November 16 that's hosted by Eugene and features sets from Maeve, Bobcat Goldthwait and surprise guests.