EUPHORIICA = dream pop from NJ punk scene vet Jeremy Hernandez (EP stream & new video)

Jeremy Hernandez is a NJ punk scene veteran who's played in Sticker, Highstrung, Humble Beginnings, Bigwig, Near Miss, A Balance Between, and Red Hymns over the course of his 20+ year career, and today he released the debut EP by his new solo project EUPHORIICA, Songs For Healing. It was mixed and mastered by another punk scene veteran, John Naclerio, and the album artwork was designed by Frank Maddocks, who's created album art for Deftones, Linkin Park, Higher Power, and more.

Though Jeremy's background is in punk, these four songs find him delivering ethereal, electronic dream pop with soaring falsetto vocals that's somewhere in the vein of M83, Blonde Redhead, Mew, Sigur Ros, etc. He's great at this this of thing too, as you can hear by streaming the EP below. We're also premiering the Joseph Pelosi-directed video for closing track "Tides."

"'Tides' is the last song on my EP and to me this track speaks to me most," Jeremy tells us. "Lyrically it is about loss and missing someone."

"I remember specifically writing the lyrics while on a beach in California. I was missing my dad who I lost two years ago. There was a feeling of being at peace there, just staring at the waves and watching them flow. It was kind of hypnotic and I remember just wishing he were there with me."

"I have a certain love for the ocean," he continues. "There’s just a way the waves move that is so intriguing to me. The constant flow, the give and take. It’s so peaceful but so raging at the same time. This to me is a lot like life experiences sometimes bright and beautiful, sometimes dark and sad."

"When I look back now at the words in the song it brings me back to how beautiful that day was but at the same time, I was empty and missing someone that was so special to me. I literally felt two opposite emotions at the same time and this is what inspired 'Tides.'"

Watch the video below: