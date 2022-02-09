Eve 6 announce tour w/ We Are The Union, Field Medic & Jake Flores

Along with being funny on Twitter, Eve 6 have been releasing new music on the relaunched Velocity Records ("Get You," their most recent single, came out in January), and now they've announced a spring tour. It runs through April and May in the US, and includes dates with modern ska-punk greats We Are The Union (who they collaborated with on an Operation Ivy cover last year), Run For Cover-signed bedroom folk artist Field Medic, and comedian Jake Flores. See all dates below.

There's a NYC stop at Le Poisson Rouge on May 4 with WATU and Jake Flores, and right after that are two nights at Washington DC's Comet Ping Pong, infamous as the onetime focus of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM local time.

