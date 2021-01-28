Even Ja Rule has weighed in on the Robinhood/Gamestop thing

We're sure you've already heard about the stock market frenzy going on around Gamestock, AMC, and other stocks targeted by Reddit users on r/wallstreetbets, and if you've been hoping that Ja Rule would finally weigh in on this, you're in luck. The former hitmaker and Fyre Festival co-founder blasted Robinhood for blocking users from buying the stocks in question, writing, "Yo this is a fucking CRIME what @RobinhoodApp is doing DO NOT SELL!!! HOLD THE LINE... WTF"

"They hedge fund guy shorted these stocks now we can’t buy them ppl start selling out of fear... we lose money they make money on the short... THIS IS A FUCKING CRIME!!!," he continued.

On Thursday, Ja Rule tweeted promoting the app, writing, "Yo I really love ⁦@RobinhoodApp NO this is not an add this is REAL talk... EVERYONE should have this app and learn about stocks and how to trade... this is in the palm of your hands.. Join Robinhood with my link and we'll both get a free stock ." His about-face came while people as ideologically opposed as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Cruz shared a moment of agreement about the app's move to block certain purchases.

Meanwhile, ever the entrepreneur, Ja Rule used his time in the spotlight to promote his booking and concierge service app, ICONN, in the midst of stock retweets.