every song David Lynch mentions in his daily weather reports: a playlist

After many years of not doing them, David Lynch reinstated his daily weather reports during the early days of the pandemic, via his David Lynch Theater YouTube channel; he's been doing them ever since. Most days his reports are short and sweet -- blue skies and golden sunshine all along the way -- but every once and awhile he'll work in a socially relevant message. Music fan that he is, Lynch also often brings up some of his favorite songs during weather reports, including songs by This Mortal Coil, The Everly Brothers, Peggy Lee, Mazzy Star, Bob Dylan, Dionne Warwick, Little Eva, The Beatles, John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Portishead, Chris Isaak, Sparklehorse, Buddy Holly and more.

One Spotify user has been keeping a running playlist of all the songs David mentions during his weather reports. It's nearing 50 tracks as of this post and you can listen to that below.

