Every Time I Die announce 2021 ‘Tid The Season shows

Buffalo metalcore lifers Every Time I Die have announced the return of their annual holiday shows, 'Tid The Season, which will go down December 10 & 11 at Buffalo Riverworks in the band's hometown. The lineup is still TBA, but ETID always put together amazing lineups for these so our hopes are high. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM.

Every Time I Die have released three new singles in the past year, and their ninth album is due this year via Epitaph. Stay tuned for more on that.

