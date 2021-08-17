Every Time I Die announce new album ‘Radical’ (exclusive turquoise vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our opaque turquoise vinyl variant of Every Time I Die's new album.

Every Time I Die have been rolling out singles from their highly anticipated ninth album since late 2020, and now they've finally announced it and released its fourth single. The album's called Radical, it was produced by Will Putney, and it arrives October 22 via Epitaph. The label says that "while inspired by the unrest and upheaval around the world over the past five years, Radical focuses on humanity, decency, self-worth, and even a bit of spirituality more so than politics." And ETID frontman Keith Buckley adds, "I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."

Along with the announcement comes new single "Post-Boredom," and here's what Keith says about this one:

’Post-Boredom’ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth,” explains vocalist Keith Buckley. “I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?

Musically, it's the catchiest and most anthemic single released from the album yet. It's noticeably different than the three previous singles, and it's another very promising taste. It comes with a video directed by Tes Hash and Daniel Davison that includes a lengthy intro soundtracked by a midi version of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box," and you can check that out below.

ETID recently announced their annual hometown Tid The Season holiday shows, and just yesterday they announced a 2022 tour with Underoath, including NYC-area shows at Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and Starland Ballroom on March 20. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (8/20) at 10 AM with various presales beforehand. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Dark Distance

2. Sly

3. Planet Shit

4. Post-Boredom

5. A Colossal Wreck

6. Desperate Pleasures

7. All This And War

8. Thing With Feathers

9. Hostile Architecture

10. AWOL

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together

Every Time I Die -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

8/28 Worcester, MA The Palladium w/ The Ghost Inside

9/23 Memphis, TN Growlers

9/24 Birmingham, AL Furnace Fest

12/10-11 Buffalo, NY ‘TID The Season

2/18 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

2/19 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

2/20 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

2/23 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

2/24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

2/25 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

2/26 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

2/28 Seattle, WA Showbox SODO

3/1 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theater

3/2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

3/4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

3/5 Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

3/7 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

3/8 Chicago, IL Radius

3/9 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

3/11 Toronto, ON History

3/12 Cleveland, OH Agora

3/13 Wallingford, CT The Dome

3/14 Boston, MA House of Blues

3/15 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

3/17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

3/18 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

3/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

3/20 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

3/22 Cincinnati, OH ICON

3/23 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

3/25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

2/18 - 3/25: with Underoath