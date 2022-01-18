Every Time I Die break up

Every Time I Die have broken up. Andy Williams, Jordan Buckley, Stephen Micciche, and Clayton "Goose" Holyoak released a statement announce the breakup. It reads:

Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one. There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself. Every Time I die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all ways. While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished. See you soon.

Forever grateful,

Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose

Frontman Keith Buckley responded by posting a screenshot of a legal document about his separation from the other four members, in which he is ordered to "immediately cease and desist from making any statements, whether written or oral or directly or indirectly (including on social media or otherwise), that defame, disparage or in any way criticize the professional name, prestige, image, reputation, practices, or conduct of the Band or the Represented Members. In addition, immediately cease and desist all usage of the Band name, logo, or other intellectual property until there is a formal signed separation agreement between the parties which authorizes you to do so." The document is dated December 20, and it states that Keith is required to reply no later than December 27.

One person replied to Jordan's tweet saying "Please keep going with at least the four of you" and Jordan responded, "That’s the plan. I hope I never stop getting in a room with these 3 to write rippers."

In December, the band said that he'd be sitting out the final three shows of their tour for mental health reasons, which Keith responded to by writing, "I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID." He continued that he'd heard his brother Jordan "tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time," and said that he was "being ostracized from a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being."

The band took down their statement saying they'd finish the tour without Keith, and released an apology, calling Keith a "crucial part of Every Time I Die." They went on to play their annual 'Tid The Season holiday shows together on December 10 and 11.

Every Time I Die released their ninth album, Radical, one of our top 50 albums of 2021, in October.

This news comes just one month before ETID were set to begin their tour with Underoath and Spiritbox. Underoath issued a statement saying that new support will be announced on Monday, and they add, "We've grown up with ETID. We've traveled the world with them. As much as we love the music they created, the men are just some of our favorites, period. As a band we've always admired (and blared) them. They're leaving a hole in music that simply won't be filled."