Every Time I Die & Cave In cover each other in ‘Splitsville’ series (watch)

Two Minutes to Late Night's new web series Splitsville, where two artists cover each other's songs. launched back in January with Every Time I Die and Cave In and both of those two covers have now been made available as standalone videos. ETID takes on "Youth Overrided" from Cave In's 2003 major label debut, Antenna and the video cleverly works in back-in-the-day footage. On the flip, Cave In do a ferocious cover of "Moor" from ETID's 2014 album From Parts Unknown.

You can watch both videos below.

Every Time I Die's ninth album is due later this year via Epitaph.

--

