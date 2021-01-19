Every Time I Die & Cave In playing Two Minutes to Late Night’s new livestream series

Heavy metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night (which tapes at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn during non-pandemic times) spent most of 2020 bringing incredible musicians together for all-star covers videos, and now they've announced a new livestream series, 'Splitsville,' which will feature two bands covering each other. The first one features Every Time I Die and Cave In. The announcement reads:

Two Minutes to Late Night presents Splitsville: a new recurring live stream where we get two bands we love to cover a song from each other’s catalog. It's a homage to the classic 7" cover splits nerds have to own but with two kick-ass music videos to go along with it. This first Splitsville is going to be between Massachusetts space rock legends Cave In and Buffalo hardcore party kings, Every Time I Die. The stream will feature Cave In covering Every Time I Die and Every Time I Die covering Cave In with videos of the quality you come to expect from Two Minutes to Late Night PLUS exclusive crossover merch for both bands you can only buy during the 24-hour stream. Also, their song choice will remain a mystery until the premiere of the stream - even from each other!

The ETID/Cave In stream goes down January 29 at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and it'll be available to watch for 24 hours.

ETID's anticipated ninth album is due this year via Epitaph, and they released prefaced it with two new songs (one of which we named one of the best punk songs of December).

Cave In last released Final Transmission in 2019 and they played Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season holiday festival that same year.

Listen to the new ETID single, watch Cave In's 'Tid The Season 2019 set, and check out the announcement video for 'Splitsville' below.

