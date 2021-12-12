Every Time I Die made 2 live debuts off ‘Radical,’ joined by Bronx vocalist at ‘Tid the Season night 2

Every Time I Die headlined night one of their annual Buffalo holiday extravaganza 'Tid the Season on Friday (12/10) after cancelling the final three dates of their fall tour, and they returned to wrap up the weekend with their second consecutive headlining set on Saturday (12/11). They mixed the setlist up a bit from the first night, this time making the live debuts of two songs off their excellent new album Radical ("Desperate Pleasures" and "People Verses"), and like at night one, they brought out a guest singer from one of the opening bands. Night one had Josh Scogin of '68 (and formerly of The Chariot and Norma Jean) for his appearance on Radical's "All This and War," and the second night saw ETID joined by The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran, who did his guest vocals from "The Sweet Life" off 2009's New Junk Aesthetic (which, according to Setlist.fm, had only been played three other times, all in 2010). Watch videos of "Desperate Pleasures," "The Sweet Life," and a few other songs from ETID's second set, and check out the setlist, below.

In addition to The Bronx, night two of 'Tid the Season also featured Ice-T, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox (whose Courtney LaPlante joined Knocked Loose for a song), The Dirty Nil, END, and live professional wrestling, including from ETID guitarist Andy Williams aka The Butcher.

Next up for ETID is their 2022 tour with Underoath and Spiritbox, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on March 20 (tickets). All dates here.

Every Time I Die @ 'Tid the Season - 12/11/21 Setlist (via)

Roman Holiday

Romeo a Go-Go

Off Broadway

A Colossal Wreck

Desperate Pleasures (Live Debut)

Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space

The Marvelous Slut

Post-Boredom

The New Black

Sly

Pigs Is Pigs

The Sweet Life (with Matt Caughthran)

Champing at the Bit

Cities and Years

No Son of Mine

Thirst

I Been Gone a Long Time

We'rewolf

AWOL

Bored Stiff

The Coin Has a Say

White Void

Decayin' With the Boys

Floater

Map Change

People Verses (Live Debut)

Indian Giver