Every Time I Die members share clips of new project

After the contentious breakup of Every Time I Die, guitarist Jordan Buckley hinted that would start a new project without ETID vocalist (and Jordan's brother) Keith Buckley. As Metal Injection points out, that is indeed happening, and they've been in the studio recording new material. At the moment, it's Jordan with bassist Steve Micciche and drummer Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, and though guitarist Andy Williams (aka The Butcher) has been busy with his wrestling career, Jordan says, "We’re saving Andy’s spot while he wisely tends to all the success that pro wrestling has brought him! But he’s always with us in spirit." Steve added, "Andy will be ready when Andy’s ready. We’re holding it down for him at the moment."

No word yet on who the band's vocalist will be, but they've posted some studio and rehearsal footage with clips of the new material, and it sounds like they're picking up right where the riffy metalcore of ETID left off. Jay Zubricky, who helped engineer the last two ETID albums, has been helping them demo this new material too. Check out the clips below, and stay tuned for more info.

Meanwhile, Keith Buckley tweeted on June 5 that he's "still sober, working on new music and writing a lot and streaming." He also recently recorded a Converge cover with members of Botch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and more, and Quicksand/ex-Deftones bassist Sergio Vega recently said he's been working on a new song with Keith.

