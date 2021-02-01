Every Time I Die release new song “AWOL” (listen)

Every Time I Die's highly anticipated ninth album is due this year via Epitaph, and while details like title, tracklist and release date are still TBA, they did just release a third new single, "AWOL" (which you may have already heard if you watched their holiday livestream). Like the two previous songs, it finds this veteran band sounding as hungry and furious as they did when they were coming up two decades ago, and it's getting us even more excited to hear LP9. Listen below.

ETID and Cave In also just covered each other over the weekend for Two Minutes to Late Night's new livestream series Splitsville, and while you can't watch that performance anymore, you can watch a half-hour convo between ETID's Keith Buckley and Cave In's Steve Brodsky discussing covering each other's songs. Check that out below.

For more, read our track review of ETID's recent single "A Colossal Wreck."

--

Best Punk/Hardcore/Emo/etc Albums of 2020

See #45-21 here.