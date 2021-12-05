Every Time I Die share new statement: “Keith Buckley is a crucial part of ETID”

Every Time I Die recently released a statement saying that they'd play the last few shows of their tour without frontman Keith Buckley as he dealt with mental health issues. In a message in response, Keith wrote about "exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID," saying that he'd heard his brother, guitarist Jordan Buckley, "tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time," and continuing that he was "being ostracized from a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being." Following Keith's message, the band removed their statement and cancelled the remaining dates of the tour. They've now shared a new statement on Twitter, which reads:

We apologize to the fans this weekend for the cancelation of the remaining 3 shows of the Radical Tour. Keith Buckley is a crucial part of Every Time I Die and we apologize if our previous statement made it seem as if he was in recovery or came off as insensitive to the issues at hand. We are working on things privately now. Please give us a moment. And we will see you all at Tid The Season.

Keith also tweeted the statement, adding, "I’ll be there."

ETID's 'Tid the Season shows are scheduled for December 10 and 11 at Buffalo Riverworks, with Circa Survive, Poison The Well, Mariachi El Bronx, Kublai Khan, and '68 on night one, and Ice-T, Knocked Loose, The Bronx, Spiritbox, The Dirty Nil, END and TBA wrestling on night two.