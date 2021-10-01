Every Time I Die tap Poison The Well, Ice T, Circa Survive, Knocked Loose, more for ‘Tid The Season 2021
Every Time I Die are going on a fall tour with '68 and Candy in support of their new album Radical in November, but back in July they also announced they be bringing back their annual 'Tid the Season holiday shows this year, on December 10 & 11 at Buffalo Riverworks. They've now revealed the lineup for those shows, and as usual, they're stacked. Along with ETID both nights, night one features Circa Survive, Poison The Well, Mariachi El Bronx, Kublai Khan, and '68, and night two features Ice-T, Knocked Loose, The Bronx, Spiritbox, The Dirty Nil, END and TBA wrestling. Tickets for nights one and two are on sale now.
ETID haven't announced a COVID vaccination or negative test policy for the show yet, but they write, "In regards to vaccinated/unvaccinated patrons and proof of negative tests for entry: We are currently working with the venue and promoter on the best ways we can produce the safest show for everyone. We will continue to monitor the statistics daily and will make a decision as we closer to the show."
Every Time I Die also touring in 2022 with co-headliners Underoath and openers Spiritbox, including NYC-area shows at Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and Starland Ballroom on March 20 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
EVERY TIME I DIE: 2021-2022 TOUR
WITH '68 AND CANDY:
Nov 4 Thu The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH, United States
Nov 5 Fri Pyramind Scheme Grand Rapids, MI, United States
Nov 6 Sat Red Flag St. Louis, MO, United States
Nov 7 Sun Gabe's Iowa City, IA, United States
Nov 8 Mon Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE, United States
Nov 9 Tue The Granada Theater Lawrence, KS, United States
Nov 11 Thu The East Coast Bar Fort Collins, CO, United States
Nov 12 Fri Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO, United States
Nov 13 Sat Mesa Theater Grand Junction, CO, United States
Nov 15 Mon Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX, United States
Nov 16 Tue The Liberty Roswell, NM, United States
Nov 19 Fri Parish Austin, TX, United States
Nov 20 Sat Parish Austin, TX, United States
Nov 22 Mon House Of Rock Corpus Christi, TX, United States
Nov 23 Tue Chelsea’s Live Baton Rouge, LA, United States
Nov 26 Fri 1904 Music Hall Jacksonville, FL, United States
Nov 27 Sat Gramps Miami, FL, United States
Nov 28 Sun Respectable Street West Palm Beach, FL, United States
Nov 29 Mon The Abbey Pub Orlando, FL, United States
Nov 30 Tue The Abbey Pub Orlando, FL, United States
Dec 2 Thu The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC, United States
Dec 3 Fri The Loud Huntington, WV, United States (no Candy)
Dec 4 Sat The Boradberry Richmond, VA, United States (no Candy)
Dec 5 Sun Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA, United States (no Candy)
'TID THE SEASON:
Dec 10 Fri Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY, United States
Dec 11 Sat Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY, United States
WITH THE BRONX, JESUS PIECE, AND SANCTION:
Jan 26 Wed Motion Bristol, United Kingdom
Jan 27 Thu Chalk Brighton, United Kingdom
Jan 28 Fri Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jan 29 Sat O2 Ritz Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 30 Sun Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, United Kingdom
Feb 1 Tue SWG3 Galvanizers Glasgow, United Kingdom
Feb 2 Wed Boiler Shop Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Feb 3 Thu Leeds Uni Stylus Leeds, United Kingdom
Feb 4 Fri Engine Rooms Southampton, United Kingdom
Feb 5 Sat Roundhouse London, United Kingdom
WITH UNDEROATH AND SPIRITBOX:
Feb 18 Fri Southside Ballroom Dallas, TX, United States
Feb 19 Sat Bayou Music Center Houston, TX, United States
Feb 20 Sun Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX, United States
Feb 23 Wed The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States
Feb 24 Thu The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA, United States
Feb 25 Fri House Of Blues GardenWalk Gear Shop and Box Office Anaheim, CA, United States
Feb 26 Sat The Warfield San Francisco, CA, United States
Feb 28 Mon The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States
Mar 1 Tue The Vogue Theater Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 2 Wed Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, WA, United States
Mar 4 Fri The Complex Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Mar 5 Sat Ogden Theatre Denver, CO, United States
Mar 7 Mon Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN, United States
Mar 8 Tue Radius Chicago Chicago, IL, United States
Mar 9 Wed The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI, United States
Mar 11 Fri HISTORY Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 12 Sat Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH, United States
Mar 13 Sun The Dome Wallingford, CT, United States
Mar 14 Mon House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States
Mar 15 Tue Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA, United States
Mar 17 Thu Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, United States
Mar 18 Fri The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD, United States
Mar 19 Sat The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, United States
Mar 20 Sun Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ, United States
Mar 22 Tue The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH, United States
Mar 23 Wed The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC, United States
Mar 25 Fri Tabernacle Atlanta, GA, United States