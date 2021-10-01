Every Time I Die tap Poison The Well, Ice T, Circa Survive, Knocked Loose, more for ‘Tid The Season 2021

Every Time I Die are going on a fall tour with '68 and Candy in support of their new album Radical in November, but back in July they also announced they be bringing back their annual 'Tid the Season holiday shows this year, on December 10 & 11 at Buffalo Riverworks. They've now revealed the lineup for those shows, and as usual, they're stacked. Along with ETID both nights, night one features Circa Survive, Poison The Well, Mariachi El Bronx, Kublai Khan, and '68, and night two features Ice-T, Knocked Loose, The Bronx, Spiritbox, The Dirty Nil, END and TBA wrestling. Tickets for nights one and two are on sale now.

ETID haven't announced a COVID vaccination or negative test policy for the show yet, but they write, "In regards to vaccinated/unvaccinated patrons and proof of negative tests for entry: We are currently working with the venue and promoter on the best ways we can produce the safest show for everyone. We will continue to monitor the statistics daily and will make a decision as we closer to the show."

Every Time I Die also touring in 2022 with co-headliners Underoath and openers Spiritbox, including NYC-area shows at Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and Starland Ballroom on March 20 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

EVERY TIME I DIE: 2021-2022 TOUR

WITH '68 AND CANDY:

Nov 4 Thu The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH, United States

Nov 5 Fri Pyramind Scheme Grand Rapids, MI, United States

Nov 6 Sat Red Flag St. Louis, MO, United States

Nov 7 Sun Gabe's Iowa City, IA, United States

Nov 8 Mon Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE, United States

Nov 9 Tue The Granada Theater Lawrence, KS, United States

Nov 11 Thu The East Coast Bar Fort Collins, CO, United States

Nov 12 Fri Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO, United States

Nov 13 Sat Mesa Theater Grand Junction, CO, United States

Nov 15 Mon Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX, United States

Nov 16 Tue The Liberty Roswell, NM, United States

Nov 19 Fri Parish Austin, TX, United States

Nov 20 Sat Parish Austin, TX, United States

Nov 22 Mon House Of Rock Corpus Christi, TX, United States

Nov 23 Tue Chelsea’s Live Baton Rouge, LA, United States

Nov 26 Fri 1904 Music Hall Jacksonville, FL, United States

Nov 27 Sat Gramps Miami, FL, United States

Nov 28 Sun Respectable Street West Palm Beach, FL, United States

Nov 29 Mon The Abbey Pub Orlando, FL, United States

Nov 30 Tue The Abbey Pub Orlando, FL, United States

Dec 2 Thu The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC, United States

Dec 3 Fri The Loud Huntington, WV, United States (no Candy)

Dec 4 Sat The Boradberry Richmond, VA, United States (no Candy)

Dec 5 Sun Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA, United States (no Candy)

'TID THE SEASON:

Dec 10 Fri Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY, United States

Dec 11 Sat Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY, United States

WITH THE BRONX, JESUS PIECE, AND SANCTION:

Jan 26 Wed Motion Bristol, United Kingdom

Jan 27 Thu Chalk Brighton, United Kingdom

Jan 28 Fri Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom

Jan 29 Sat O2 Ritz Manchester, United Kingdom

Jan 30 Sun Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, United Kingdom

Feb 1 Tue SWG3 Galvanizers Glasgow, United Kingdom

Feb 2 Wed Boiler Shop Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Feb 3 Thu Leeds Uni Stylus Leeds, United Kingdom

Feb 4 Fri Engine Rooms Southampton, United Kingdom

Feb 5 Sat Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

WITH UNDEROATH AND SPIRITBOX:

Feb 18 Fri Southside Ballroom Dallas, TX, United States

Feb 19 Sat Bayou Music Center Houston, TX, United States

Feb 20 Sun Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX, United States

Feb 23 Wed The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States

Feb 24 Thu The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA, United States

Feb 25 Fri House Of Blues GardenWalk Gear Shop and Box Office Anaheim, CA, United States

Feb 26 Sat The Warfield San Francisco, CA, United States

Feb 28 Mon The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States

Mar 1 Tue The Vogue Theater Vancouver, BC, Canada

Mar 2 Wed Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, WA, United States

Mar 4 Fri The Complex Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Mar 5 Sat Ogden Theatre Denver, CO, United States

Mar 7 Mon Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN, United States

Mar 8 Tue Radius Chicago Chicago, IL, United States

Mar 9 Wed The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI, United States

Mar 11 Fri HISTORY Toronto, ON, Canada

Mar 12 Sat Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH, United States

Mar 13 Sun The Dome Wallingford, CT, United States

Mar 14 Mon House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States

Mar 15 Tue Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Mar 17 Thu Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, United States

Mar 18 Fri The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD, United States

Mar 19 Sat The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, United States

Mar 20 Sun Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ, United States

Mar 22 Tue The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH, United States

Mar 23 Wed The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC, United States

Mar 25 Fri Tabernacle Atlanta, GA, United States