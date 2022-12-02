Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley teases new music

The arrival of December once meant that Every Time I Die's annual "Tid The Season holiday shows would soon happen in Buffalo, NY, but following their contentious breakup, that's of course off this year. Former vocalist Keith Buckley brought up the shows in a new tweet, where he excitingly also said he has new music on the way! "It’s heartbreaking not having TIDmas to look forward to," he writes, "but looking beyond the Holidays I can promise you’ll see me again in 2023. I’ve been recording songs with a new band since September and the new music has never been heavier. See you in the pit."

Keith recorded a Converge cover with members of Botch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and more earlier this year. Other members have also hinted at their own projects, including guitarist Jordan Buckley, who has been recording new material with bassist Steve Micciche and drummer Clayton "Goose" Holyoak. Guitarist Andy Williams, meanwhile, has been busy with his wrestling career. Stay tuned for updates.

For more on Every Time I Die, read our retrospective reviews of all of their albums.