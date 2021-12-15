Everybody showed up to be in George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” video

George Harrison's classic 1970 album All Things Must Pass got a super deluxe edition box set this year, and to further the celebration they've just released an official music video for his single "My Sweet Lord." The video was written and directed by Lance Bangs and stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as two X-Files type agents who've been tasked with investigating a strange occurrence by their boss, played by Mark Hamill.

Fred, Vanessa and Mark are far from the only notable people in this video though. You don't turn down a Beatle, and also on hand are Ringo Starr, George's wife, Olivia Harrison, their son, Dhani Harrison, plus Jeff Lynne, Weird Al Yankovic, Taika Waititi, Tim & Eric, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette, Joe Walsh, Patton Oswalt, Reggie Watts, Shepard Fairey, Tom Scharpling, Natasha Leggero, Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome), and tons of other musicians, comedians, and notable folks, and not in a Zoom call / green screen sort of way.

"Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” says Bangs. “The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George's HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

Watch the video, and check out the full list of people who are in it, below below.

"My Sweet Lord" video cast:

Mark Hamill

Fred Armisen

Vanessa Bayer

Moshe Kasher

Natasha Leggero

Jeff Lynne

Reggie Watts

Darren Criss

Patton Oswalt

Al Yankovic

David Gborie

Sam Richardson

Atsuko Okatsuka

Rosanna Arquette

Brandon Wardell

Ringo Starr

Joe Walsh

Jon Hamm

Brett Metter

Anders Holm

Dhani Harrison

Rupert Friend

Angus Sampson

Taika Waititi

Eric Wareheim

Tim Heidecker

Kate Micucci

Riki Lindhome

Alyssa Stonoha

Mitra Jouhari

Sandy Honig

Olivia Harrison

Aimee Mullins

Courtney Pauroso

Natalie Palamides

Shepard Fairey

Claudia O'Doherty

Tom Scharpling

Paul Scheer

Sarah Baker