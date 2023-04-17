ex-Every Time I Die members & Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato form new band Better Lovers, share debut single

After the sudden and contentious breakup of Every Time I Die, band members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche began teasing a new project but didn't reveal who the vocalist was. Now, they've officially announced that their new band is called Better Lovers, and their vocalist is Greg Puciato of the now-defunct Dillinger Escape Plan (who sang guest vocals on ETID's 2009 album New Junk Aesthetic). Frequent ETID producer Will Putney is in the band as well.

“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” says Jordan via press release. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

Greg adds, “Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time. Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”

The band's first single "30 Under 13" is out now, and if you like ETID and DEP, you'll probably like this too. Listen and watch the Eric Richter-directed video below. The band also says tour dates are "imminent." UPDATE: That was fast! Tour with Underoath announced.

ETID guitarist Andy Williams (aka The Butcher) has been busy with his wrestling career, but last year Jordan said they're saving him a spot in the band if/when the timing is right and "he's also with [them] in spirit." ETID vocalist Keith Buckley has also been teasing new music.

Meanwhile, Greg Puciato is also an active solo artist and he's gearing up for his first-ever solo tour, with support from Escuela Grind, Deaf Club, and Trace Amount. That great bill hits NYC on May 17 at Gramercy Theatre.

UNDEROATH/THE GHOST INSIDE/WE CAME AS ROMANS/BETTER LOVERS: 2023 TOUR

07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival (no We Came As Romans/Better Lovers)

07/16 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

07/17 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/19 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

07/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

07/22 Liverpool, NY – Sharkey’s

07/23 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

07/24 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

07/27 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/28 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

07/29 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

07/30 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

08/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

08/03 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

08/04 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

08/05 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

08/06 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

08/08 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

08/10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

08/11 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

08/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/14 Albuquerque, NM – Revel (no Better Lovers)

08/15 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee (no Better Lovers)

08/18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (no Better Lovers)

08/19 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds (no Better Lovers)