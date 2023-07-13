Ex Hex playing first shows in 4 years ahead of Black Cat anniversary

Ex Hex have been quiet since they wrapped up their tour behind It's Real in 2019, and since then members stayed busy with other projects (Mary Timony with Hammered Hulls, Betsy Wright with Bat Fangs, and Laura Harris with Ecstatic International), but the band are on their way back. They recently announced that they'd perform at the now-sold-out Black Cat 30th anniversary in DC, and now they've added three of their own shows happening before that.

Ex Hex will play Woodstock's Colony on September 5, Queens' TV Eye on September 6, and Philly's Foundry on September 7. The Queens and Philly shows are with Philly's Slomo Sapiens, and those go on sale Friday (7/14) at 10 AM. Woodstock is on sale now.

Ex Hex also posted a photo of a setlist from a recent band practice, and you can check that out below if you'd like some spoilers of what to expect...