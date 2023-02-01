Ex-members of The Fall form new band House of All; Mark E Smith’s family calls it “offensive”

House of All is a new band formed by former members of The Fall that they refer to as "A Fall Family Continuum project." They're led by singer/guitarist Martin Bramah, who was in The Fall's original lineup and also plays in Blue Orchids, and the rest of the band includes bassist Steve Hanley (1979–1998), his brother Paul Hanley (1980-1985) on one drum kit, Si Wolstencroft (1986–1997) on the other drum kit (The Fall often had two drummers), and Pete Greenaway (2007–2018) on guitars. Between them, they've played on almost all The Fall's best-regarded albums.

The group's self-titled debut album is out April 23, and you can listen to "Harlequin Duke" now. There's no way these five musicians aren't going to sound like The Fall, and this song has some of that early-'80s flavor to it. Bramah sounds a little like Mark E Smith, too, though he's not doing an imitation. Listen below.

As a huge Fall fan, I actually think this is pretty neat, but Slicing Up Eyeballs notes that the family of Fall leader Mark E Smith -- who died in January, 2018 -- is not too happy about it. They released a statement last week saying, "Not only do we find this extremely offensive and very misleading to the wider audience and fans of Mark E. Smith & The Fall, but it also causes us much sorrow, distress and discomfort." Here's their full statement:

We wish to clarify to several ex-members of ‘The Fall’ and/or any potential labels or associates. That whilst we wish you well in your future career and projects, we would like to make it quite clear and simple that the Family and Estate of Mark E. Smith in no way endorse nor wish to be associated with ‘House of All’. Furthermore, we do not like or permit the use of Mark E. Smith’s name, images and/or band name to be used in any kind of exploiting way. Not only do we find this extremely offensive and very misleading to the wider audience and fans of Mark E. Smith & The Fall, but it also causes us much sorrow, distress and discomfort.

house of all album cover loading...

House of All:

1. Aynebite

2. But Wilful I Am

3. Dominus Ruinea

4. Harlequin Duke

5. Magic Sound

6. Minerva Disrobed

7. There's More

8. Turning Of The Years