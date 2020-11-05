Ex Press team with Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo on “Headrest” (watch the video)

Ex Press is a new duo from Newfoundland, Canada, and their upcoming debut EP Itchy To Move was made with help from none other than Glassjaw frontman Daryl Palumbo. "When thinking of who could possibly mix the EP I thought I would take a chance and ask my top pick, Daryl Palumbo," Devon Milley (who's also in Sinews and Monsterbator) tells us. "I sent him a demo and he loved the song. We hit it off musically and personally, I now consider him a friend."

Daryl not only mixed the EP, he designed the artwork and contributed his unmistakable voice to lead single "Headrest." The song also features The Key Group Horns, and it fuses rich horn arrangements with catchy indie-punk -- some definite Rocket From The Crypt vibes, and fans of that band should give this a listen.

The song comes with a hazy, eerie video made by director Daniel Fried, who Devon said he wanted to work with after seeing the videos Daniel made for Bad Sports and Radioactivity. "Matt and I recorded some 'live' performance videos of ourselves and sent them to [Daniel]," Devon said. "Daniel, along with Lisa Alley as 'She,' filmed the video in a hotel in San Antonio. The whole concept, filming, directing and editing was done by Daniel."

The EP is due later this year (exact release date TBA). Stay tuned for that and watch the video right here: