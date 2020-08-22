ex Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died

Jack Sherman, who played guitar with Red Hot Chili Peppers in their early days, has died. Cause of death has not been shared but he was 64. Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to Jack on Instagram: "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

RHCP brought in Sherman to play on their debut album when original guitarist Hillel Slovak left to focus on his other group, What is This? As the band note, he also played on their first U.S. tour, and he also co-wrote many of the songs that would appear on their second album, Freaky Styley. Sherman was fired from the band after that tour, however, though he did make appearances on the band's Mother’s Milk and The Abbey Road EP.

Sherman was also not inducted with the Red Hot Chili Peppers into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, though three other band guitarists from their history -- Slovak, John Frusciante and Josh Klinghoffer -- were (Dave Navarro was also not inducted). As the time, Sherman told Billboard at the time he felt "dishonored."

Rest in peace, Jack.

Hillel Slovak died of a heroin overdose in 1988.