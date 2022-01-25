Ex-Vöid (ex Joanna Gruesome) announce debut album, share “Churchyard”

Ex-Vöid, which features former Joanna Gruesome members Lan McArdle and Owen Williams, have announced their debut album which is titled Bigger Than Before and will be out March 25 via Don Giovanni.

The album was recorded live with minimal overdubs and you can feel that sense of immediacy and energy on the very catchy "Churchyard" which opens the album. “I wrote it when I was like 24 and living in Brighton," says Owen. "My friend and I were unemployed and we used to spend a lot of time drinking cans of lager and taking legal highs in a pet graveyard. It was boring so at the end we sing: ’I get so bored’ over and over etc.”

Listen to "Churchyard" below.

Owen Williams also leads The Tubs who put out a great EP last summer.

attachment-ex-void loading...

Bigger Than Before tracklist:

1. Churchyard

2. Chemical Reaction

3. (Angry At You) Baby

4. Boyfriend

5. So Neurotic

6. Weekend

7. I Couldn't Say It To Your Face

8. (Lyin' To You) Baby

9. No Other Way

10. My Only One