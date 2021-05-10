Exclusive: Andrew W.K.’s new LP ‘God is Partying’ on clear vinyl (limited to 300)

Pre-order Andrew W.K.'s new album on our exclusive 180g clear vinyl, limited to 300 copies, in the BrooklynVegan store.

It's been a rough year, but nothing can stop Andrew W.K.'s love of partying; his new album, God is Partying, is due out on September 10 via Napalm Records, and as mentioned, the first two tracks we've heard so far have an industrial metal vibe. You can stream those below.

Andrew is also taking the party out on the road for a US tour in September. See all dates here.