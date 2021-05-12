Exclusive: Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack on limited red & yellow vinyl (IDLES, Soccer Mommy, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, more)

Pre-order the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack on our exclusive red and yellow vinyl, each limited to 500 pieces, in the BrooklynVegan Store.

Dark Nights: Death Metal is Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's comic sequel to 2017's DC Comics crossover miniseries Dark Nights: Metal, and like Metal, Death Metal has its own soundtrack, featuring a seriously killer lineup of musicians. Metal, rock, and hip-hop are all represented on the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, which features songs from Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Rise Against, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Carach Angren, Greg Puciato (ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), Chino Moreno (Deftones), and more. See the full tracklisting, and listen to the Rise Against and Mastodon (which premiered with this announcement) songs, below.

DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings are thrilled to announce the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.' Executive produced by Tyler Bates (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Watchmen,” “John Wick”), the soundtrack will be released digitally on June 18th, 2021, and physically on July 16th, 2021. Just as the lauded DC “Dark Nights: Death Metal” series isn’t the typical superhero storyline, this musical counterpart isn’t the typical superhero soundtrack. Acclaimed composer Bates here unites an array of artists across various genres—including Mastodon, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, and Soccer Mommy (full tracklist below)—forming his own musical super crew to create a first-of-its kind companion piece of original music, which adds further dimension to the acclaimed series through a multimedia experience including custom limited edition comics, videos, and more. Mastodon’s album-opening buzzsaw “Forged By Neron” is the lead single and sets the tone by name-checking a demon lord of Hell who appears throughout the series. “We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack! We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world,” says Brann Dailor of Mastodon.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL SOUNDTRACK TRACKLISTING

01. Mastodon - Forged by Neron

02. Chelsea Wolfe - Diana

03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates - ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)

04. Maria Brink, Andy Biersack, Tyler Bates - Meet Me In Fire

05. Grey Daze - Anything, Anything

06. Rise Against - Broken Dreams, Inc.

07. Manchester Orchestra - Never Ending

08. Denzel Curry - Bad Luck (feat. PlayThatBoiZay)

09. Carach Angren - Operation Compass

10. Starcrawler - Good Time Girl

11. Gunship, Tyler Bates - Berserker

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone - Now You've Really Done It

13. Show Me The Body - Stone Cold Earth

14. IDLES - Sodium

15. Soccer Mommy - Kissing in the Rain