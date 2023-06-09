Exclusive Denzel Curry color vinyl: six different records

We're psyched to be launching pre-orders on exclusive new vinyl variants of six albums from throughout Denzel Curry's prolific career: 2015's 32 Zel/Planet Shrooms (on Purple Smoke vinyl), 2016's Imperial (on Tigers Eye translucent vinyl), 2018's TA1300 (on Maroon Marble vinyl), 2019's ZUU (on Clear Smoke), 2020's Unlocked with Kenny Beats (on Lemon Yellow Marble vinyl), and 2022's Melt My Eyez See Your Future (on Sangria opaque vinyl). Each one is limited to 500 copies, and you can pre-order them HERE while they last.

We took a look back on the first 10 years of Denzel's career, which covers most of these releases, except for Melt My Eyez, which we named one of the 30 best rap albums of 2022.

Denzel has live band shows in NYC this fall (September 12 and 13 at Blue Note Jazz Club, with 6PM and 10PM shows each night), and summer dates in Europe. See all of his upcoming shows below.

DENZEL CURRY: 2023 TOUR

Jun 25 Sun Depot Mayfield Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 26 Mon The Helix Dublin, Ireland

Jun 29 Thu Ferropolis Gräfenhainichen, Germany

Jun 30 Fri Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, Netherlands

Jul 1 Sat Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, Netherlands

Jul 9 Sun Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 Vilnius, Lithuania

Jul 12 Wed Conrad Sohm Dornbirn, Austria

Sep 12 Tue Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY, United States

Sep 13 Wed Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY, United States