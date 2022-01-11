Exclusive: Fontaines DC’s new album on transparent red vinyl (get it here)

Fontaines DC just announced their third album, Skinty Fia, which will be out April 22 via Partisan, and we're excited to partner with the band and label on an exclusive variant pressed on 140g translucent red vinyl and limited to 1500 copies worldwide. It comes in a standard jacket with a full-color inner sleeve. Preorder yours now.

The translucent red vinyl looks great with the album's striking cover art which you can see:

The band have also announced a 2022 tour with fellow Irish band Just Mustard.