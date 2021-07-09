Exclusive pre-order: Dying Wish’s debut LP on limited clear/black vinyl

Portland metalcore band Dying Wish's anticipated debut album Fragments of a Bitter Memory arrives October 1 via SharpTone, and we're thrilled to have teamed with the band on an exclusive, "clear with black smash" vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

Earlier this week, the band released the title track and its video. Watch that below and read more about the album here.

Pre-order our variant here.