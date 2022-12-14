Exclusive vinyl: ‘Superbad’ soundtrack on transparent red w/ screenprinted Side D vinyl

Wild high school comedy Superbad turned 15 this year (time flies!) and to celebrate we've got an exclusive double-LP repress of its funk-heavy soundtrack, pressed on transparent red vinyl, with music on the first three sides and a screen-printed illustration on Side D. There are only 300 made, so order yours now.

In addition to classic '70s funk jams from The Bar-Kays, Curtis Mayfield, Jean Knight and Rick James, the Superbad soundtrack also features an incredible original score by Lyle Workman, who reunited members of James Brown's JBs -- including Bootsy Collins, Phelps 'Catfish' Collins, Clyde Stubblefield, and Jabo Starks, along with Parliament-Funkadelic's Bernie Worrell -- to play on it. Check out the mock-up of the packaging and the tracklist, and listen to "Funk McLovin" from the soundtrack below.

You can also watch the film's trailer below.

Tracklist:

Lyle Workman - Super What'

The Bar-Kays - Too Hot To Stop

Lyle Workman - Seth Pulls Into Lot

Lyle Workman - Cops See Fogel's ID/ Seth Saves Evan

Jean Knight - Do Me

Lyle Workman - Flashback Party Weekend

Curtis Mayfield - P.S. I Love You

Lyle Workman - Evan Runs

Lyle Workman - Sleeping Bags

Lyle Workman - Like A Pimp

The Roots f/ Malik B. & Dice Raw - Here I Come

Lyle Workman - Seth Runs On Track

Rick James - Bustin' Out (On Funk)

Lyle Workman - Evan's Basement Jam

Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66 - Roda

Lyle Workman - Goldslick/Seth Fantasy

The Bar-Kays - Soul Finger

Lyle Workman - Funk McLovin