Exclusive vinyl: ‘Superbad’ soundtrack on transparent red w/ screenprinted Side D vinyl
Wild high school comedy Superbad turned 15 this year (time flies!) and to celebrate we've got an exclusive double-LP repress of its funk-heavy soundtrack, pressed on transparent red vinyl, with music on the first three sides and a screen-printed illustration on Side D. There are only 300 made, so order yours now.
In addition to classic '70s funk jams from The Bar-Kays, Curtis Mayfield, Jean Knight and Rick James, the Superbad soundtrack also features an incredible original score by Lyle Workman, who reunited members of James Brown's JBs -- including Bootsy Collins, Phelps 'Catfish' Collins, Clyde Stubblefield, and Jabo Starks, along with Parliament-Funkadelic's Bernie Worrell -- to play on it. Check out the mock-up of the packaging and the tracklist, and listen to "Funk McLovin" from the soundtrack below.
You can also watch the film's trailer below.
Tracklist:
Lyle Workman - Super What'
The Bar-Kays - Too Hot To Stop
Lyle Workman - Seth Pulls Into Lot
Lyle Workman - Cops See Fogel's ID/ Seth Saves Evan
Jean Knight - Do Me
Lyle Workman - Flashback Party Weekend
Curtis Mayfield - P.S. I Love You
Lyle Workman - Evan Runs
Lyle Workman - Sleeping Bags
Lyle Workman - Like A Pimp
The Roots f/ Malik B. & Dice Raw - Here I Come
Lyle Workman - Seth Runs On Track
Rick James - Bustin' Out (On Funk)
Lyle Workman - Evan's Basement Jam
Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66 - Roda
Lyle Workman - Goldslick/Seth Fantasy
The Bar-Kays - Soul Finger
Lyle Workman - Funk McLovin