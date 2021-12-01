EXEK prep new album for Castle Face – listen to “(I’m After) Your Best Interest”

Australian group EXEK will release a new album, ADVERTISE HERE, on February 4 via Castle Face. As label boss and head Oh See John Dwyer notes in the press release, they make twitchy, paranoid post punk that recalls "Brian Eno, White Fence, PiL, Full Circle, ESG, all things Geoff Barrows, Eroc, Lard Free, and music of free weirdos everywhere."

You can get a taste right now via "(I'm After) Your Best Interest," which has a bit of a Wire feel, too. If you dig arty, claustrophobic pop, this will be right up your dark alley. Listen, and read Dwyer's full bio for the album, below.

Gliding in on the twin engine discordant tones we’ve come to love from EXEK comes their new transmission, Advertise Here. Beats bumping up thru a flapping spring reverb

Gilded production choices

Stripped bass bubbling in the cauldron

With each pass of the witch’s ladle, words float in the steam over the cacophonous concoction

The coven that croons together slays together

With every layer peeling back on our ear’s tongue we will exclaim “wicked”

Perhaps their strongest effort yet The twin engines reappear now, tardy

Guitar and synthesis, rounded edges, worn and ever so slightly fuzzed out

Perfection

This LP strives for new lyrical highs in my opinion

Pop at an arm’s length

Thru a greasy lens

A conversation

A conversation on drugs

A passing comment that sticks

an utterance from the death bed

Reminiscent of Brian Eno, White Fence, PiL, Full Circle, ESG, all things Geoff Barrows, Eroc, Lard Free, and music of free weirdos everywhere

This one is the mossy titled deck of a half submerged shipwreck

A green light in a red room

A lump of clay

The end of the night when you think “perhaps I should have left ages ago”

But it’s too late now…you’re in too deep…might as well have one more dance This LP is leaping even further out into the unknown for EXEK

A trip indeed

Full of hits with zero diss

and lots of hiss on no near miss

ADVERTISE HERE TRACKLIST:

1. Main Titles

2. (I’m After) Your Best Interest

3. Unseasonable Warmth

4. Parricide Is Painless

5. Sen Yen for 30 min of Violin

6. Beyond Currency

7. ID’ed

8. Hiding A Smile