Exhibition on ANOHNI’s Blacklips Performance Cult opening in NYC

A new exhibition will focus on the work of Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve, that staged plays at NYC's Pyramid Club from 1992-1995. 29 of those plays will be featured in Blacklips Performance Cult: 13 Ways To Die, running from November 6-December 18, 2022 at Participant Inc on the Lower East Side. Each day will focus on video of a different play; find the full list below.

Blacklips Performance Cult: 13 Ways to Die is the third in a series of exhibitions curated by ANOHNI exploring work related to Blacklips Performance Cult. Blacklips was started by ANOHNI in New York City's East Village in the summer of 1992 with founding members Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve. At times, Blacklips enacted an art of death as described by artist and queer theorist Jill H. Casid, anticipating the Necrocene with the production of allegorical plays that addressed the intertwined issues of AIDS and the Anthropocene, weekly and with great effort, through scenes of post-apocalyptic horizons populated by dead and undead, non-human and human characters.

